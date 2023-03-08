FREEMAN, Lonnie



Mr. Lonnie Freeman 102, of Decatur, passed away on February 27, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11 AM, at Greater New Life Ministries 2751 Donald Lee Hollowel Pkwy. NW. Rev. Michael T. Walker pastor Rev. Melvin Brooks officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends today from 4 PM- 6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.

