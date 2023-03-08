X
Dark Mode Toggle

Freeman, Lonnie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FREEMAN, Lonnie

Mr. Lonnie Freeman 102, of Decatur, passed away on February 27, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11 AM, at Greater New Life Ministries 2751 Donald Lee Hollowel Pkwy. NW. Rev. Michael T. Walker pastor Rev. Melvin Brooks officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends today from 4 PM- 6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Georgia legislator ordered to stop blocking opposing views on Facebook page10h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Falcons will not pursue Lamar Jackson
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Efforts to void Cobb County’s disputed district map fail in Senate
16h ago

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Employee arrested after Henry County bookstore owner found dead in creek
9h ago

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Employee arrested after Henry County bookstore owner found dead in creek
9h ago

Credit: Urbantec Development Partners

‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure
8h ago
The Latest

Rummel, Julie
Gan, Seng Seet
2h ago
Pattillo, Hooper
2h ago
Featured

Credit: FILE PHOTOS

Tyler Perry and Byron Allen: Meet the bidders for BET and VH1
9h ago
Moon over Atlanta: Stunning celestial photos from the AJC's John Spink
16h ago
Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top