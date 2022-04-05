FREEMAN, Dena Leatrice



Dena Leatrice Freeman, 74, passed away March 31, 2022 at Effingham Extended Care. Dena (Leatrice) was born in Savannah, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Walter Freeman and Dorothy Williams Freeman; her sisters, Edith "Tonsie" Partain and Hilia Elizabeth Freeman. She was a hairstylist for over 50 years. She had many hobbies over the years that included clogging, making jewelry, painting, drawing, and acting. She enjoyed annual Halloween sister trips to various locations. She resided in Stone Mountain, GA for over 50 years, but enjoyed frequent trips to Savannah to visit family. Survivors include her sisters, Chylene Freeman Wallace and Vivian Freeman McAdams. Dena had a number of nieces and nephews she treated like her own children. Funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery on Dean Forest Road. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421

