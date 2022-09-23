FREEMAN, Danny



Danny Freeman went home to be with the Lord on September 20, 2022 after saying goodbye to his loved ones. Danny was the proud owner of his own business, Upper Cut Lawn Maintenance. He was an intense hockey fan, a lover of good, loud music and loved good, spicy Mexican food. Most importantly, he loved Jesus.



Danny was preceded in death by H.D. Freeman; grandparents, Elizabeth Cloer, William Cloer, Bill Caughron and Nellie Caughron; brother, James Caughron; and uncles, J.C., Kenneth and Alfred Cloer. He is survived by his parents, Billy and Mary Lou Caughron; fiancée, Nikki Car; siblings, Billy (Tanya) Caughron, DeeDee (Tony) Smith, Paula (Loren) Burrell, Derrick Freeman, Sondra Ann; nieces, Danielle Caughron, Candace (Michael) Ogle, nephew, Nicklews Smith; great-niece, Raleigh Ogle and great-nephew, Denver Ogle; aunts and uncles, Delorse (Benjie) Morgan, Bobbie (Peggy) Cloer and Paul (Nancy) Cloer.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 24 at 5:00 pm with Pastor Lloyd Latham officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. White Columns Chapel & Cremations is honored to serve the family of Danny Freeman.

