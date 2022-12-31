ajc logo
X

Freeman, Benjamin

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FREEMAN, Benjamin

January 11, 1969 - April 21, 2022

Mr. Benjamin Freeman passed away on Thursday April 21, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memories, a host of children and relatives and many dear friends. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel. 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Nate McMillan: ‘I’m here to coach this team,’ after report on resignation thoughts7h ago

Credit: BSIP

CDC tracking strep infections linked to ‘flesh-eating’ disease
11h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers
19h ago

Clyde Reese, served Georgians in many roles, dies at 64
4h ago

Clyde Reese, served Georgians in many roles, dies at 64
4h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Slain Fulton deputy remembered for service as Army veteran, officer
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Podber, Phyllis
2h ago
Chapman, Molly
2h ago
Payton, Micki
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Steven Senne

'Trailblazer': World mourns death of Barbara Walters
2h ago
OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
20h ago
Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top