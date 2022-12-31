FREEMAN, Benjamin



January 11, 1969 - April 21, 2022



Mr. Benjamin Freeman passed away on Thursday April 21, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memories, a host of children and relatives and many dear friends. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel. 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656.

