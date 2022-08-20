FREEMAN, Benjamin
Mr. Benjamin Freeman passed away on Thursday April 21, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memories, a host of Children and relatives and many dear friends. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel. 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA 30034. 404-241-5656.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
