Freeman, Barbara

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FREEMAN (KINCAID), Barbara Jo

Barbara Kincaid Freeman, age 89 of Winston and Douglasville, GA passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 with her family by her side. Preceding her in death are her husband of 65 years, Murray Freeman, and her parents, Coy Kincaid and Ruth Barker Jones.

Barbara is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Connie Freeman Morris Partridge and Jeff Partridge.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in the Rosehaven Chapel with Reverend Tim Burnham officiating. Interment will follow the service in Peaceful Meadows Memorial Cemetery in Dallas, GA.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Freeman family.

Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia, 30134.

Funeral Home Information

Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home

8640 ROSE AVE

Douglasville, GA

30134

