ajc logo
X

Freeman, Amelia

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FREEMAN, Amelia Ashworth

Amelia Ashworth Freeman, 93, of Smyrna sadly left us on July 10, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Bill Freeman; son, Bill Jr. (Carol); two grandsons and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday July 15, 11 AM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 6 until 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel

2000 Cobb Pkwy SE

Marietta, GA

30060-3759

http://www.georgiamemorialpark.com

Editors' Picks
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year12h ago
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
12h ago
17-year-old boy and his mother arrested in teen’s shooting death near city park
8h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
14h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
14h ago
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
11h ago
The Latest
Tuggle, Ruth
Woodruff, Larry
Wallace, Amelia
1h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
11h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top