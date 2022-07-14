FREEMAN, Amelia Ashworth



Amelia Ashworth Freeman, 93, of Smyrna sadly left us on July 10, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Bill Freeman; son, Bill Jr. (Carol); two grandsons and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday July 15, 11 AM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 6 until 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.



