Freedman, Sally

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FREEDMAN, Sally

Sally Beinhorn Freedman, age 73, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023 with the love of her life, Jeffrey, by her side.

Sally grew up in a close-knit family in Miami, Florida, and was a proud graduate of Miami Edison High School. She then attended the University of Tennessee and moved to Atlanta as a young woman.

Always the last to leave a party, Sally had countless friends and remembered everyone's birthdays and other special events. Her kindness, wit, and big, bright smile won everyone over. She would say "Your family are your friends and your friends are your family."

Sally worked in the promotional products business, which she loved because it brought out her creativity and allowed her to work with people, which she also loved. She ran a successful business of her own for decades.

Sally enjoyed staying active and exercised almost every day. She always knew what was happening around town and often visited the High Museum, galleries and art festivals. Volunteering with One Good Deed and Second Helpings Atlanta made her happy and her service with both organizations helped so many others.

Sally had a lifelong love of travel. She explored Russia, Japan, and all over Europe. She also traveled the US, visiting beautiful places like Sedona and Hawaii with Jeffrey, and loved to take cruises with her family and friends.

Sally was predeceased by her beloved parents, Lois and Irv Beinhorn; and sister, Luci. She is survived by Jeffrey Geismar; Rachel Geismar (husband Paul Dorfman); and her grandson, Elijah, whom she adored.

Her funeral will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on Sunday, January 29, at 3:30 PM with Rabbi Judith Beiner officiating.

Donations may be made in her memory to Second Helpings Atlanta. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

