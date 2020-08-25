Freedman, Marcia

FREEDMAN (SACKS), Marcia Joan Marcia Joan (Sacks) Freedman passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 21st in Sarasota, FL after a lengthy illness. She was born in Albany, NY in 1934 to Florence and David Sacks of blessed memory. Marcia and her husband, Arnold, were teenage sweethearts, enjoying a love-filled marriage that would last 66 years until Arnold's death in 2019. Her husband's 48-year broadcast career took them from Albany to Buffalo, NY, New Haven, CT, and Fresno, CA until they retired to Sarasota in 1997. Marcia, a talented and prolific artist, established herself in the local art communities along the way. She graduated from high school at age of 16 and earned a degree in Fine Arts from Endicott College at just 18 years of age. She worked as a Fashion Illustrator for Whitney's, Flah's, and Jenss Department Stores, and as an Art Teacher for the Buffalo School System. She studied watercolor at the Silvermine Guild in Connecticut and the Ringling School of Art & Design in Sarasota with acclaimed artists. Her artwork is displayed in private homes and businesses nationwide. During a juried art competition in Connecticut in the 1980's, one of the jurors, upon seeing Marcia's entry, began his commentary with: "this artist has a love affair with color." Her artwork appeared in a 1995 calendar for the California Blood Bank, earning a 1st place "ADDY" award from the California Ad Federation. But as passionate as she was about her art, Marcia was above all else a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. With relentless perseverance, Marcia was a three-time Ovarian Cancer survivor and recognized the rare opportunity she had been given to live, to paint, and to enjoy her family. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne & Nancy Freedman of Atlanta GA, and Ken & Victoria Freedman of Columbus OH, grandchildren Joseph (Jessica), David (Brittany), Stanley, Eli, Eric (Blair), Scott, and Jennifer Freedman; as well as great-grandson McIntyre Abraham Freedman, and her brother, Stuart Sacks. A private service will be held. The family has requested donations be made to the Plymouth Harbor Foundation, 700 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34236, or to the charity of choice.

