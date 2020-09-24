FREE, Carolyn McDaniel Age 84, of Canton, passed September 22, 2020. Service September 25, 1 PM at Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
SOSEBEE FUNERAL HOME
191 JARVIS ST
Canton, GA
30114-3031
Credit: File
FREE, Carolyn McDaniel Age 84, of Canton, passed September 22, 2020. Service September 25, 1 PM at Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
SOSEBEE FUNERAL HOME
191 JARVIS ST
Canton, GA
30114-3031