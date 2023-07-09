FREDRICK, Lucinda



Lucinda "Cindy" Henrietta Parks Fredrick of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on June 28, 2023. She was 65 years old. Cindy was born at Grady Hospital on March 31, 1958, to the late John Parks and Mary Pennyman Parks. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Fredrick; son, Samuel DeWalter Fredrick; sisters, Joinetta (Tony) Louis, Chandra (Gerald) Nunn, Marcia Bullock, Cara Parks, and Deborah Parks; aunts, nephews, nieces, in-laws and many other relatives and friends who will cherish her memory.



There will be a Memorial Service held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 255 Little Street, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Those unable to attend may join via Zoom. Meeting Link: 682-724-4529 Password: 067278



