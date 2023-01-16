FREDENBURG, Arthur



Mr. Arthur Michael "Mike" Fredenburg, 80, of Kennesaw, GA, passed away at his residence on January 12, 2023.



He is survived by his wife, Gail Fredenburg of 56 years; his daughters, Michelle Fredenburg Johnson (Jimmy), Elizabeth Fredenburg Van Loon; and son, Michael Louis Fredenburg (Jennifer); seven grandchildren, two great- grandchildren; brother, Donald Fredenburg (Vickie) of Douglasville, GA; sisters, Sandra Fredenburg McLendon of Temple, GA, and Monica Fredenburg Amerson of Smyrna, GA; along with two nieces, one nephew; and a stepmother, Silvia Alatorre Fredenburg. Mike was predeceased in death by his parents the late Arthur Maurice Fredenburg and Elizabeth Shaddeau Fredenburg. Mike was born on August 31, 1942, at Ft. Jackson, Columbia, SC. Son to a military family, Mike eventually landed in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Sylvan Hills High School in 1961. He then joined the US Navy and was a plank owner on the USS Constellation. Mike's love for his country did not surpass the love he had for his family and his union, Atlanta Sheet Metal Workers Local #85. Mike began his sheet metal career in 1965 and became a journeymen member in 1969. He was elected to the Apprenticeship Committee in 1972, elected Vice President of the Executive Board in 1990, then elected President in 1994, and served until his retirement in 2002. Mike was the President of the Retiree Club from 2002 until his passing and he rarely ever missed a union meeting. Mike also served as a City Councilman in Kennesaw for 10 years and was instrumental in the passing of the infamous Kennesaw Gun Law back in 1982. Mike held many roles in his life; but his favorite role was being a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved nothing more than spending time with his wife Gail, adult children, Michelle, Beth and Mike and each of his grandchildren. He was always bragging on them, and always a cheerleader for them. Whether it was helping them with a project or cheering them on at their sporting events, their "Pop" was always there. Mike was also an avid golfer who tried but rarely outscored his brother and friends every Thursday and not a Saturday would go by that you wouldn't find him watching his beloved Georgia Bulldogs. " Go Dawgs!" Mike fought his battle against cancer for close to 5 years and despite spending much of his time in and out of the hospital he never lost his willingness to fight or his sense of humor. Throughout his entire journey, he cracked jokes with his children and made silly comments to his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Sanctuary Church in Kennesaw, GA. The Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Craig Bowler officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Ridge Memorial Park in Kennesaw GA.

