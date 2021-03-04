X

Frazier, Travis

FRAZIER, Rev. Travis D.

Rev. Travis D. Frazier of Atlanta, Georgia entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2021. A Celebration Life Service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, 11:00 AM at Knox Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Carver Memorial Garden, Upper Riverdale Road. He served as a military chaplain in the United States Marine, United States Navy and the United States Army. He founded the Parenting Center, Inc., which was later changed to A Court Ordered Class (ACOC). He is survived by daughter Tia, brother Postell and a host of cousins and friends. Visitation on Thursday, March 4, 2021 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Service will be Live-Streamed. Link www.knoxfuneralhomeinc.com

