X

Frazier, Larry

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FRAZIER, Larry N.

Larry N. Frazier, age 76, of Smyrna, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Piedmont Hospital. The family will be receiving visitors at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna from 5:00 to 7:00 PM this Wednesday, May 10. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 11 at Peachtree Christian Church located at 1580 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30309. Internment is forthcoming at Ohoopee Baptist Church in Tennille, Georgia.

Mr. Frazier is survived by Susan (Benoist) Frazier, his loving wife of 54 years; daughter, Jennifer and son-in-law, Frank Hill Jr. of Atlanta; son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Kristina (Patton) Frazier of Sandy Springs; grandchildren, Lillie, Bonnie and Frank Ridley Hill III; grandson, Reynolds Patton Frazier; brother John and sister-in-law, Marjorie (Wiles) Frazier of Brooklet; sister-in-law, Nancy (Benoist) Davis of Gainesville; and loving nieces, Amy (Davis) Garrett, Julie (Davis) DeLong and Leigh (Wiles) Helms.

Mr. Frazier was born July 26, 1946 to the late Sara (Turner Hood) and Lewis Frazier of Tennille. Larry graduated from The University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in 1968 before serving as a first lieutenant in the armored cavalry for the U.S. Army. He was active until 1973, and promoted to Captain while in the reserves. He earned Masters degrees with Honors in both Psychology and Education, devoting his career to advancing quality care and independence for Georgians with disabilities, the elderly, and children in foster care.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society (donate.cancer.org), the Atlanta Community Food Bank (engage.acfb.org) or the Peachtree Christian Church Heritage Fund.

Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street S.E.

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead53m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Midtown shooting aftermath | From our publisher: We don’t have to live this way

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting highlights risks of violence in everyday lives
18h ago

Credit: AP

Fatal shootings put U.S. mass killings on record pace

Credit: AP

Fatal shootings put U.S. mass killings on record pace

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
The Latest

Credit: File

Coker, Atlene
Wood, Elizabeth
2h ago
Northrop, Charles
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top