FRAZIER, Larry N.



Larry N. Frazier, age 76, of Smyrna, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Piedmont Hospital. The family will be receiving visitors at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna from 5:00 to 7:00 PM this Wednesday, May 10. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 11 at Peachtree Christian Church located at 1580 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30309. Internment is forthcoming at Ohoopee Baptist Church in Tennille, Georgia.



Mr. Frazier is survived by Susan (Benoist) Frazier, his loving wife of 54 years; daughter, Jennifer and son-in-law, Frank Hill Jr. of Atlanta; son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Kristina (Patton) Frazier of Sandy Springs; grandchildren, Lillie, Bonnie and Frank Ridley Hill III; grandson, Reynolds Patton Frazier; brother John and sister-in-law, Marjorie (Wiles) Frazier of Brooklet; sister-in-law, Nancy (Benoist) Davis of Gainesville; and loving nieces, Amy (Davis) Garrett, Julie (Davis) DeLong and Leigh (Wiles) Helms.



Mr. Frazier was born July 26, 1946 to the late Sara (Turner Hood) and Lewis Frazier of Tennille. Larry graduated from The University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in 1968 before serving as a first lieutenant in the armored cavalry for the U.S. Army. He was active until 1973, and promoted to Captain while in the reserves. He earned Masters degrees with Honors in both Psychology and Education, devoting his career to advancing quality care and independence for Georgians with disabilities, the elderly, and children in foster care.



Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society (donate.cancer.org), the Atlanta Community Food Bank (engage.acfb.org) or the Peachtree Christian Church Heritage Fund.



Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467



