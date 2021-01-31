X

Frazier, James

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FRAZIER, James David

Mr. James David Frazier, age 88 of Griffin, Georgia passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Frazier was born in Atlanta, Georgia on May 19, 1932. His parents, Fred and Arilla Tippins Frazier, his wife, Billie Joyce Whitmire Frazier, and children, David Frazier, Randy Frazier, Mike Frazier and Lisa Frazier all preceded him in death. He was a member of The Apostolic Tabernacle in Jonesboro. Mr. Frazier was retired from Atlanta Local Union of Plumbers and Pipe Fitter. Survivors include, daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Michael Carver; son, John Frazier; 4 grandchildren, Michelle Eales and husband, Christopher, Tamara Lane and Husband, Dean, Amanda Christine, and Rebecca F. Andrews; 8 great grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at Sherwood Memorial Park. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.