FRAZIER, James David



Mr. James David Frazier, age 88 of Griffin, Georgia passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at his residence.



Mr. Frazier was born in Atlanta, Georgia on May 19, 1932. His parents, Fred and Arilla Tippins Frazier, his wife, Billie Joyce Whitmire Frazier, and children, David Frazier, Randy Frazier, Mike Frazier and Lisa Frazier all preceded him in death. He was a member of The Apostolic Tabernacle in Jonesboro. Mr. Frazier was retired from Atlanta Local Union of Plumbers and Pipe Fitter. Survivors include, daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Michael Carver; son, John Frazier; 4 grandchildren, Michelle Eales and husband, Christopher, Tamara Lane and Husband, Dean, Amanda Christine, and Rebecca F. Andrews; 8 great grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at Sherwood Memorial Park. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

