FRAZIER, Ferrell Lee



Mr. Ferrell Lee Frazier, Sr., age 85, of Fairburn, GA passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Frazier of Fairburn; son, Ferrell Frazier, Jr. (Pam) of Fayetteville, GA; daughter, Tina Brock (Jeff) of Chattahoochee Hills, GA; sister, Claudia Langford; brother, Wayne Frazier (Karen); grandchildren, Christina Martin (Austin), Michael Brock (Katie); sisters-in-law, Louise Frazier, Shirley Myers, Peggy Mulkey, Mako Mulkey; brothers-in-law, Terry Mulkey (Annie), David Mulkey; many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 12 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Pastor Buster Dockins and Pastor Buford Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



