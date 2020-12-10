X

Frazier, Ferrell

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FRAZIER, Ferrell Lee

Mr. Ferrell Lee Frazier, Sr., age 85, of Fairburn, GA passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Frazier of Fairburn; son, Ferrell Frazier, Jr. (Pam) of Fayetteville, GA; daughter, Tina Brock (Jeff) of Chattahoochee Hills, GA; sister, Claudia Langford; brother, Wayne Frazier (Karen); grandchildren, Christina Martin (Austin), Michael Brock (Katie); sisters-in-law, Louise Frazier, Shirley Myers, Peggy Mulkey, Mako Mulkey; brothers-in-law, Terry Mulkey (Annie), David Mulkey; many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 12 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Pastor Buster Dockins and Pastor Buford Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.