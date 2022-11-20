ajc logo
X

Frazier, Doris

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FRAZIER, Doris Shy

Celebration of Life Service for Doris Shy Frazier will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Rev. Priscilla Ousley, Officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Murray Brothers at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Doris leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Percy Frazier, Jr. (Avis), Anthony Frazier; and a daughter, Dorisene Frazier. She also leaves two grandchildren, Sharonda Tyson (Donyae), Nathaniel Frazier (Shela); great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends. On Monday, Public Viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW (Corner of Cascade Rd. near I-285) 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Service can be LIVEstreamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robert Willett

Georgia Tech stuns North Carolina, a notable triumph as program looks to 20231h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
3h ago

Credit: Ethan Hyman

Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl
6h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
15h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
15h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Dismal second half eliminates Georgia State from bowl contention
6h ago
The Latest

Brown, Rudolph
McCaleb, Robert
1h ago
McKinzey, Joel
1h ago
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top