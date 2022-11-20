FRAZIER, Doris Shy



Celebration of Life Service for Doris Shy Frazier will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Rev. Priscilla Ousley, Officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Murray Brothers at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Doris leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Percy Frazier, Jr. (Avis), Anthony Frazier; and a daughter, Dorisene Frazier. She also leaves two grandchildren, Sharonda Tyson (Donyae), Nathaniel Frazier (Shela); great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends. On Monday, Public Viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW (Corner of Cascade Rd. near I-285) 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Service can be LIVEstreamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers



