Frauenthal, Marsha

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FRAUENTHAL, Marsha

Marsha Wallof Frauenthal, 90, died peacefully at home in Cleveland, OH on October 16, 2022.

Loving mother of Betsy Frauenthal (David Kirshner) and Dr. Ellen Frauenthal. Sister of Carole Rosenblatt and Warren Blaugrund. Devoted Nana to Drew Silverstein (Margaret Van Valkenburg), Dr. Laura Richardson (Nicholas), Dr. Anna Ravin (Aaron), Ben Kirshner (f. Dr. Sarah Gleberman), Caleb Kirshner, and Great Nana to Bennett Lewis Richardson. Her life was forever nourished by her grandchildren, as was theirs. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Lewis B. Frauenthal.

Marsha was a graduate of Heights High and Mather (CWRU). She was a revered special education teacher in the South Euclid-Lyndhurst school system and a dedicated kindergarten teacher at The Temple - Tifereth Israel to over two generations of students.

In addition to teaching, she was a consummate learner and embraced her senior scholars classes. Marsha loved everything Cleveland, most especially The Cleveland Orchestra, The Cleveland Indians (Guardians), and Cleveland local Mitchell's Ice Cream. An avid reader, she valued the public libraries.

For those who wish to contribute, donations may be made in Marsha's memory to The Temple Rothschild Social Justice Institute. 1589 Peachtree St. NE. Atlanta, GA 30309

A memorial service will be held at The Temple, Cleveland, OH.

