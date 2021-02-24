Fraser, William

FRASER, Jr., William Blye "Billy"



William Blye Fraser Jr., better known as Billy, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the age of 66 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.



Billy was born on October 3, 1954 and spent his childhood in Lynn, Massachusetts. He later moved to the Atlanta, Georgia area eventually settling in McDonough, Georgia where he lived most of his life. Billy moved to Franklin, North Carolina in 2012 where he later retired and enjoyed his time working and gardening at his home, hiking and motorcycling in the western North Carolina mountains. He was a protector and a provider until his last courageous breath.



Billy had an appetite for life and adventure like no other. He enjoyed skiing in Tahoe with the lifelong friendships he so diligently fostered. He was a talented carpenter who taught his two sons everything he knew. While Billy's oldest son was living in Colorado, he, along with his youngest, drove across the country to help him build his first tiny house and have some fun in the beautiful Rocky Mountains. He truly embodied the phrase "work hard, play hard." His family and friends were everything to Billy. Perhaps the most notable aspect about the way Billy lived his life was the way he loved. He loved life and the people in his life. Billy lit up every room with his smile and the quiet compassion he radiated. His infectious laugh attracted people to him and brought joy to everyone who knew him.



Billy is survived by his four children, Christy Cifreo and her husband Matt, William Fraser III and Emma Boddery, Hannah Fraser, and Brich Fraser; his two grandchildren Brayden Cifreo and Ronah Fraser; his father, William Fraser Sr.; his siblings, Kathy Cirincione and her husband Mark, Joann Rainwater and her husband Phil, and Warren Fraser; his nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Harrie Fraser.



Billy will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



A celebration of his life is scheduled at 1 pm (family will be there to greet at 12 pm) on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Pinecrest Baptist Church in McDonough, Georgia.

