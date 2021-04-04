FRASER, Jacqueline L.



Jacqueline L. Fraser, 90, of Suwanee, GA, died March 28, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel with Rev. Terry Tippens officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Long Island National Cemetery in E. Farmingdale, NY. Mrs. Fraser, a native New Yorker, was born in Brooklyn, and grew up in Idlewild NY (later to become Kennedy Airport) and Cambria Heights, NY. She graduated High School a year early and worked her way through nurse's training to become a Registered Nurse, like her mother. She achieved both a bachelors and master's degree from Colombia Teacher's College and worked on a doctorate from NYU. Preceded in death by her husband, William Alexander Fraser, Jr., who she met on a blind date when William was a cadet at the United States Merchant Marine Academy. Together they raised their only son, David, in Flushing, New York, until William's premature death, at 35 years of age. She was married for only 10 years. Jacqueline was very active in the Flushing First United Methodist Church. Some of her fondest memories were of being a "choir mom" - driving the junior choir around during Christmas time to carol for homebound parishioners. She held various voluntary positions within the church, culminating in holding of the office of Chairman of the Administrative Board for several terms. She also founded and managed the ministry "Valentines for Vets" at Flushing UMC, where Sunday School children would create Valentine's Day cards for hospitalized veterans. It gave her great joy to deliver these messages of love and appreciation. Later, when Flushing UMC transitioned to a Korean language church, she joined the Church On The Hill, in Flushing, New York, part of the Reformed Church in America, where she continued the Valentines for Vets program in her new church home. She always found great joy in service to the church. Mrs. Fraser worked as an Assistant Professor of Nursing, specializing in Gerontology. She taught on the graduate level at New York Medical College, Pace University, Adelphi University, State University of New York at Downstate. Gerontology, in those days, was a new and exciting research area in nursing, and many schools sought to offer it as a specialty. One benefit of working at a University is that she was able to provide a tuition-free bachelor's degree for her son David. She was an avid New York baseball fan, rooting for the Yankees and Mets alike. Culturally, she enjoyed the theater and classical music venues of Manhattan. She had a rich life attending plays and concerts with friends, often by subway, into her eighties. Late in life, she moved to Atlanta to be with her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. She enjoyed the Atlanta weather and beautiful flowers she encountered on her daily mile long walks. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David Andrew and Lucy Fraser; granddaughter, Jennifer Leigh Fraser all of Suwanee, GA; sister and brother-in-law, John Arthur and Virginia Ann Steinsvold of Ft. Salonga, NY; Nephew and wife, Andrew James and Laura Schofer of Rockville Center, NY; Nephew and wife, Christopher and Anna Steinsvold, of Brooklyn NY. Condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends, Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535



