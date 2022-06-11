Frantz, William

FRANTZ, Jr., William E.



June 24, 1938 – June 1, 2022



"Well done, good and faithful servant!"



Matthew 25:23



Born in 1938 in New Orleans, William Edward Frantz, Jr. was affectionately known as "Billy" growing up. His strong work ethic was evident as he paid his way through college and served in the Georgia Air National Guard. He received an accounting degree from the University of Georgia in 1961 and earned his J.D. from Emory Law School in 1971. This began a long and distinguished career in tax law that continued for almost 50 years and took Bill to every corner of Atlanta and all over the world.



Bill's New Orleans drawl and teasing nature endeared him to colleagues, family, and friends. With humility he used his talents in and out of the legal profession to serve Jesus Christ and others. He served within multiple ministries and took great joy in faithfully teaching a weekly men's Sunday School.



Bill loved his family well and leaves a legacy of passion and commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Karen Shires Frantz, by his sister Susan Sullivan, by his children Terri Haswell, Jenny Schumm, Kelly Earley, Ryan Frantz, and by his 10 grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 15 at 3:00 PM at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Rd., in Marietta. Friends and family are all welcome.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ) through their website - give.cru.org - or call 888-278-7233.



