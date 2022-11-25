FRANTZ, Catherine



Catherine Eileen Frantz adored, and extremely loved wife of Richard H. Frantz left the bounds of earth and walked into the arms of Jesus on November 12, 2022. Eileen was born on February 26, 1935 to parents Willie Mae and John William Dalrymple who with her brothers Bobby, Donnie and John predeceased her.



Eileen was very proud of her family including daughter, Jeri Jesson and her daughter, Taylor (Dave); daughter, Valori (Greg) Gantt and her son, Tre (Jenna); as well as son, David Pearson and his daughters, Hillary (Kyle), Hannah, Hattie and Hyatt, who all survive her and cherish the wonderful memories of their time together. She is also survived by stepdaughters Marne, Fontaine, and Cary and their spouses and children who are ever grateful for the good times that they had with Eileen and her love for their dad and grandfather.



Eileen is survived by her brother Larry as well as numerous cousins, in-laws, family and friends who will also miss her smiling face.



Eileen was a woman of many talents in addition to her role as adoring wife, mother and grandmother. She was an extremely accomplished artist completing beautiful watercolor paintings that grace numerous homes in several states. She was a charter airline pilot for Westinghouse executives, and an office administrator for American Fitness. Eileen was also the conference manager for the Airport Hilton in Atlanta where she was fondly known Mrs. Hilton. "She added class to everything she touched" as her husband so fondly remembers.



Eileen is now in Heaven with family and friends who went before her while those of us left here on Earth look forward to the day that we will see her again in Paradise.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at Eagles Landing First Baptist Church's Life Center in McDonough Georgia on Monday November 28, 2022. There will be a time of visitation with the family at 10:00 AM until the time of service that begins at 11:00 AM.



