FRANKOFSKY, Russell William



Russell William Frankofsky passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Atlanta, GA, age 76. He was born June 13, 1947 in New Orleans, LA, to Frank and Beatrice Ruf Frankofsky. He attended St. James Major Elementary School, Cor Jesu High School, and the University of New Orleans, known at that time as LSUNO, where he was an initiate of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, and graduated in 1969 with a BA in History. He served as a 1st Lt. in the US Army including a tour of duty in Vietnam earning the Combat Infantry Badge. He worked in municipal government all his professional life, first as an administrator of federal programs for the City of New Orleans. He was a financial manager for DeKalb County, GA, after moving to Atlanta, ultimately working as Deputy Director of Finance - Budget.



Russell had an original mind with an eclectic and liberal interest in myriad activities. A constant reader of both fiction and non-fiction, especially general and military history, and politics, he also enjoyed theatre, opera, and film. Although a Falcons season ticket holder, he never stopped supporting the New Orleans Saints, and was a fan of UNO basketball and GSU football. He had a keen eye for modern design, architecture, and decorative arts especially ceramics and Japanese prints. Additionally for many years he raised bonsai.



He is survived by his wife, Judy Penot Langford; by his daughter, Irene Frankofsky Legg; son-in-law, Robert Legg; and granddaughter, Dorothy Ann Legg, of Saltaire, W. Yorkshire, UK; by his brother, Bruce J. Frankofsky of New Orleans; and by numerous dear relatives and friends especially in New Orleans and Atlanta.



Mass will be celebrated in Atlanta at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2855 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329, on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 11 AM. A reception will follow.



Plans surrounding interment in New Orleans at Lake Lawn Cemetery, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124 are being finalized.



In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Brother Martin High School, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans, LA 70122; the University of New Orleans, 2000 Lakeshore Dr., New Orleans, LA 70148; or St. Pius X Catholic High School, 2674 Johnson Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30345.





