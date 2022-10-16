ajc logo
Franklin, Thomas

LANGFORD, Jr., Thomas Franklin

Thomas F. Langford, Jr., age 74, of Roswell, GA, passed away suddenly at home on October 12, 2022. Tom was born on June 25, 1948 to Frank and Jeanne Langford. After graduating from Briarcliff High School in Decatur, GA, he attended the Georgia Institute of Technology where he graduated with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree. Immediately upon graduation, he went to work for Bell South where he worked in management for 30 plus years. Tom was a "fix-it" man who was always willing to help with a project. He was a member of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association, YMCA of Metro Atlanta, and Catholic Church of St. Ann. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife, Susie; son, John and daughter-in-law, Niki. Celebration of Life Mass to be held at the Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta, GA 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 18. Reception will follow in Lasalette Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Church of St. Ann.




