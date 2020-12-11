X

Franklin, Stacy

FRANKLIN, Stacy Elizabeth

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Stacy Elizabeth Franklin, of Jonesboro, GA will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00PM at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church, 1202 West Marietta Street NW Atlanta, GA 30318. Reverend Dr. R.L. White, Jr. Pastor Officiating. Entombment Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404)-758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

