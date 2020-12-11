FRANKLIN, Stacy Elizabeth



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Stacy Elizabeth Franklin, of Jonesboro, GA will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00PM at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church, 1202 West Marietta Street NW Atlanta, GA 30318. Reverend Dr. R.L. White, Jr. Pastor Officiating. Entombment Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404)-758-1731.



