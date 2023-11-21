FRANKLIN, Rosa M.
Of Union City, passed away on November 15, 2023. Graveside Service will be Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 11 AM, at South-View cemetery. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
FRANKLIN, Rosa M.
Of Union City, passed away on November 15, 2023. Graveside Service will be Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 11 AM, at South-View cemetery. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta
595 West Lake Ave. N.W.
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral