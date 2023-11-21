Obituaries

Franklin, Rosa

File photo
File photo
Nov 21, 2023

FRANKLIN, Rosa M.

Of Union City, passed away on November 15, 2023. Graveside Service will be Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 11 AM, at South-View cemetery. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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