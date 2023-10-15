FRANKLIN, Martha



Martha Wilhoit Franklin, 89, passed away on October 10, 2023, in Tallahassee, FL. She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She attended Tyner High School, where she played the flute and was drum major in the Marching Band. She then attended the University of Chattanooga, where she met her husband, Robert Franklin. In 1960, she moved with her family to Smyrna, Georgia. She received a bachelor's degree and a master's degree with honors from Georgia State University in education and history. She taught in the Cobb County School System, serving first at Griffin Middle School in Smyrna, and later at Lassiter High School in Marietta. She was a member of the Church of the Covenant (Methodist) and later the Unitarian-Universalist Congregation of Marietta. In 2005, she moved to Tallahassee, Florida, to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren. She enjoyed hiking, reading, crossword puzzles and being with her family. Her husband, Robert Franklin Sr., preceded her in death in 1998. She is survived by a son, Robert Franklin (Nancy Nickell) of Lancaster, OH; and two daughters, Susan Eldredge (Clark), Marcia Franklin, both of Tallahassee, FL; and four grandchildren. No service is currently planned. Memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice or the National Audubon Society.



Niki Carney of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com