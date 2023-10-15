Obituaries

Franklin, Martha

Oct 15, 2023

FRANKLIN, Martha

Martha Wilhoit Franklin, 89, passed away on October 10, 2023, in Tallahassee, FL. She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She attended Tyner High School, where she played the flute and was drum major in the Marching Band. She then attended the University of Chattanooga, where she met her husband, Robert Franklin. In 1960, she moved with her family to Smyrna, Georgia. She received a bachelor's degree and a master's degree with honors from Georgia State University in education and history. She taught in the Cobb County School System, serving first at Griffin Middle School in Smyrna, and later at Lassiter High School in Marietta. She was a member of the Church of the Covenant (Methodist) and later the Unitarian-Universalist Congregation of Marietta. In 2005, she moved to Tallahassee, Florida, to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren. She enjoyed hiking, reading, crossword puzzles and being with her family. Her husband, Robert Franklin Sr., preceded her in death in 1998. She is survived by a son, Robert Franklin (Nancy Nickell) of Lancaster, OH; and two daughters, Susan Eldredge (Clark), Marcia Franklin, both of Tallahassee, FL; and four grandchildren. No service is currently planned. Memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice or the National Audubon Society.

Niki Carney of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE

200 John Knox Road

Tallahassee, FL

32303

https://www.bevisfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Hong Kong Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong ex-media mogul Jimmy Lai will not appeal national security conviction, legal team says

36m ago

Man charged in Utah killings wanted victims' cars and money to get home, prosecutors allege

48m ago

LeBron James breaks the NBA career field goals record in the Lakers' 120-113 loss to the Nuggets

48m ago

Featured

Delta centennial

Delta announces executive shake-up

Former Georgia chief justice appointed to mediate Fulton FBI raid dispute

THE FUTURE OF MARTA

Same start, different finish: Comparing the Seattle transit system to MARTA