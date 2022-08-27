FRANKLIN, Johnny



It's with a heavy heart to announce the passing of Mr. Johnny Franklin. Who departed this life on Monday August 22, 2022. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 12-5 PM at our South Dekalb Chapel. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St Paul Missionary Baptist Church 2870 Headland Dr, East Points GA 30344. Due to COVID-19, a mask will be required to enter our building. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South DeKalb Chapel located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, GA 30034. 404-241-5656.

