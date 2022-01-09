FRANKLIN, Eugene Jerome



Age 76, of Lithonia, GA. Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 11:00 AM at Grissom-Clark Eastlake Chapel, Pastor Earl A Caruthers, Sr., officiant/eulogist. Interment: Georgia National Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Hall Franklin; daughter, Valencia Brooks-Jones; sons, Ted Boyd, Dennard (Sherrell) Courtney, Donte Franklin, Marvin Thomas; stepson, Derrion Warner; sister, Pauline Haggins; father-in-law, Exlon (Willie) Hall, Sr.; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother and sisters-in-law, Derek(Mia) Rouse, Stevie (Maureen) Hall, Algerine Burgess; close friend, Charlie D. Roby, Jr.; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The service will be live streamed. Grissom-Clark F.H., 404-373-3191, www.grissom-clarkfh.com.

