FRANKLIN, Carderious



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Carderious Franklin, age 28. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Rehab Cathedral, 2589 Tilson Road, Decatur, GA 30032. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 12 PM - 8 PM at our South DeKalb Chapel. Final resting place South View Cemetery. Services entrusted to Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Home.

