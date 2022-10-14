ajc logo
Franklin, Carderious

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FRANKLIN, Carderious

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Carderious Franklin, age 28. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Rehab Cathedral, 2589 Tilson Road, Decatur, GA 30032. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 12 PM - 8 PM at our South DeKalb Chapel. Final resting place South View Cemetery. Services entrusted to Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

