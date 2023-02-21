Frankel, Ted

FRANKEL, Theodore G.



July 24, 1931 – February 19, 2023 (91 years old)



Ted Frankel passed away on February 19, 2023, gracious and charming until the very end. He was an adoring (and obedient) husband and a loving brother, father and grandfather. Ted was born in Atlanta on July 24, 1931. He attended Boys High and Hoke Smith High in Atlanta where, according to the newspaper of which he was editor, he was the "local Casanova, Einstein, and Bob Hope all rolled into one." Ted attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and he remained an avid Carolina Tarheel basketball fan until the very end. (Go to hell Dook!). Ted attended Emory Law School, where he was the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Public Policy. After law school, Ted served in the Air Force J.A.G. Corps and then returned to Atlanta to practice law. Ted was a self-described silver-tongued devil, and he loved being a lawyer. He practiced law until he was 88. For most of his career, he represented the Georgia Association of Educators and its many teachers. Ted served on too many boards to name. He was a natural leader who always remained calm and used his humor and grace to build consensus. Ted loved politics, and he was the longest serving member of the Executive Committee of the Georgia Democratic Party. He voted in every election since his first presidential election in 1952 – he got to vote for Adlai Stevenson twice. Ted was predeceased by his childhood sweetheart and wife, Sidelle, for whom he lovingly cared during her many years struggling with cancer. He also was predeceased by his son, Kenneth; and his beloved sister, Marcia. Ted is survived by his daughter, Jodie Leopold and her son, Ryan; and his son and daughter-in-law, Craig Frankel and Jana Eplan and their children, Gil (Melanie), Tamir, and Tali. Ted's humor and grace will be missed but remembered forever. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Greenwood Cemetery. If you wish to honor Ted's memory, please make a donation to, Temple Sinai (www.templesinaiatlanta.org) or a charity of your choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

