FRANK, Cookie



On December 16, 2022, Cookie Arnovitz Frank passed away at age 82. Born to Jean and Sam Arnovitz, Cookie was an Atlanta native. She attended Grady High School and went to the University of Alabama where she met Milton "Butch" Frank, III. Cookie and Butch started their marriage in Nashville, TN, where Cookie earned her teacher degree from Peabody College. After several moves and three children later, Cookie and Butch returned to Atlanta where they spent the remaining 61 years of marriage. Cookie had a rare appreciation for the arts and antiques and enjoyed collecting coins, stamps, and Madame Alexander dolls. When she was not busy with her children, she dedicated her time to The Temple gift shop, the Atlanta Antique Exchange, and Bargainata. She enjoyed Mahjong and Stock club and ALWAYS had a great joke to share. Cookie treasured her family and always made an effort to cherish those moments when they were all around her. She became a young grandmother (Mama Cookie) and enjoyed taking her grandchildren to various museums and performances around town. She loved spending time in Hilton Head with her sister and brother-in-law. She enjoyed the cool mountain air in Big Canoe after Butch retired and they spent as much time in the Georgia mountains as they could. Cookie is survived by her husband, Milton " Butch" Frank III; her children, Amy Sue and Neal Maziar, Milton "Buddy" Frank, IV and Elizabeth Mattis Namgyel, and Steven and Ivy Frank; her grandchildren, Megan and Adam Kaye, Jake Maziar and Stephanie Carliquist, and Hailey Jane, Madelyn, Lila and Charlee Frank; and her siblings, Hershene and Alan Goldman, and Richard and Laura Arnovitz. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The MD Anderson Cancer Center, The Temple, or the Humane Society. Her memorial service will be held at The Temple on Sunday, December 18 at 1 PM. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

