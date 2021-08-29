FRANDSEN, Dallas J.



After complications following surgery, Dallas J. Frandsen, 81, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed from this life to the next on February 29, 2020. Services Celebrating his life will be conducted on Saturday, the 4th of September at two o'clock in the afternoon at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Friends are cordially invited to a reception with the family following the service at the residence of Karen Frandsen. Please visit www.hmpattersonarlington.com to read a more complete obituary and leave condolences for the family.



