FRANCIS, Mary A.



Grady Memorial Social Work Warrior, Mary Francis, passes away at Age 78.



On February 14, 2023, Mary Aduke Francis, age 78, passed away from cancer in Miami, Florida. She was surrounded by the two most important people in her life, her son Hafeez Raji; and daughter, Modupe Lilian Raji, at the moment of her passing. She is survived by Hafeez, Lilian; and her two beautiful grandchildren, Wynston Tesi Raji and Remy Simone Raji.



Born July 16, 1944 in Nigeria, West Africa, Mary arrived in Rochester, New York in 1982 as an immigrant and single mother of two young children. Armed only with her faith in God and an unyielding belief in His support, Mary raised Hafeez and Lilian on her own while working two jobs and pursuing an associate degree in business administration from Monroe Community College, which she obtained in 1986. She would go on to receive her Bachelor of Social Work from Robert Wesleyan College in 1992, followed by a master's in social work from Clark Atlanta University in 1994.



After graduating from Clark Atlanta, Mary accepted a position at Grady Memorial Hospital, where she would spend 27 years as one of the most loved, respected and hard-working social workers at the hospital. Her office was always full of flowers, teddy bears and other gifts from patients grateful for her advocacy of them, including supermodel Niki Taylor, who was in Mary's care after a life-threatening car accident.



In a letter from a family member of one of Mary's former patients:



"May God forever bless you and your family for being just who you are. A wonderful and caring and loving person. Thank you for everything you did for my mother during her stay at Grady. We know you had to battle for her and us and it was much appreciated. We are sure there were things that were seen and unseen that you made happen and we are grateful for that too. Please stay as kind and loving as you are because this world really needs you."



Mary finally retired from Grady on July 30, 2022, two weeks after her 78th birthday, moving to Miami to join her daughter and begin her retirement. She would be diagnosed with stage 4 cancer two months later. With her family by her side for her remaining months in this world, Mary left a legacy of service, determination, faith and courage for her children and grandchildren to follow.



Mary was very active with her Atlanta church, Victory for the World, serving as a Pastor's Aid and regularly working with the pastoral staff for Sunday services. Victory will hold a Celebration of a Courageous Life service for her on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Details of the service can be found on www.MaryAFrancis.com.

