2 hours ago

FRANCIS, Derek Lee

Derek Lee Francis, 31, of Tucker, Georgia passed away at home on Saturday May 28, 2022. He was born July 15, 1990 in Deltona, Florida. He was recovering from a fall in October that fractured his skull in three places. He was worried that he might have permanent brain damage.

Derek always had a joke and a way to make people laugh. He was the class clown in school. He loved music and played guitar for a while on his teens, he also loved skateboarding and competed as a team. Cooking, however was his real passion. He really loved cooking and was very good at it. Derek is survived by his mom, sisters, grandmother, granddaddy and his foster mom. Along with several uncles, aunts, and cousins. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022 at A.S Turner & Sons Funeral Home from 5:00-9:00 PM.




