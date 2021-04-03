Francis, Carolyn

FRANCIS (Haralson), Carolyn Laverne



Carolyn Laverne (Haralson) Francis, aged 81, passed peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by those who loved her most. On March 30, 2021, all the beautiful stories became loving memories. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carl Francis; daughter-in-law, Darinna Francis; grandchildren: Amanda Denise Register, Derek Lee Francis, Michael Henry Francis (Marleigh), and Alyson Brooke Francis; and great-grandchildren: Kaidyn Francis Jaxston Register, Alex Register, Sophia Grace Francis, and Madelyn Paisleigh Francis. After graduating from Decatur High School, Carolyn worked as a Bookkeeper and Manager for A&P Grocery for 31 years. She was known for getting a good deal, enjoyed shopping, eating a great meal with even better friends, and loving her family. We will remember our Numnum always.

