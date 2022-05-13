FRAIZER, Michael
Michael Ray Frazier, of Panama City Beach, Florida, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the age of 75.
A Funeral Service, for Mr. Frazier will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, 3:00 PM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park, in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Friday, May 13, from 6:00 – 9:00 PM.
