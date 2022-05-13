ajc logo
X

Fraizer, Michael

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries

FRAIZER, Michael

Michael Ray Frazier, of Panama City Beach, Florida, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the age of 75.

A Funeral Service, for Mr. Frazier will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, 3:00 PM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park, in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Friday, May 13, from 6:00 – 9:00 PM.

www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Access Road Location - Covington

1215 Access Road

Covington, GA

30014

https://www.caldwellandcowan.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Small, Diane
Evans, Willena
Bugg, Nina
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top