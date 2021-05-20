Fragale, Sharon

ajc logo
Sharon Fragale passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 72 years old. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, she is survived by her loving husband, Michael Fragale; children: Pamela Kopp, Helene Dalton, and Scott Grubman; son-in-law, Joe Dalton; daughter-in-law. Heather Grubman; six grandchildren: Joshua, Emily, Joseph, Zachary, Leah, and Alexis - and her sister Carol Weiss. She was preceded in death by another sister, Eileen Maicon, and her brother, Michael Lander. She was the best wife, mother, grandma, sister, and friend anyone could ask for, and will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The March of Dimes (www.marchofdimes.org). May her memory be a blessing. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta (770) 451-4999.

