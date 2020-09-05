FRADY, M. Dawn Age 61, passed August 19, 2020. Visitation September 5, 1 - 3 PM, at Jeff Eberhart Funeral Home, Dallas, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Jeff Eberhart Funeral Home, Inc.
123 Watson Drive
Dallas, GA
30132
