FOWLKES, Michael R.



Michael R. Fowlkes is highly regarded as a man, father, leader, and soldier whose life impacted countless souls across the United States and the world. Michael ascended into the heavenly realm on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Michael was born on August 28, 1973 in Westchester County to the late Karen and Rodney Fowlkes. He graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School in 1991. Michael's prestigious career began in the 90s where he eventually joined the Immigration and Naturalization Service at Port of San Ysidro, CA as well as becoming a Federal Law Enforcement Border Protection Agent. Michael worked as a fraudulent document officer, Mobile Response Team member, and was a gifted firearms enthusiast who took pride in his marksmanship abilities. At the time of his passing, he was Chief of Customs and Border Protection at Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport. Chief CBPO M. Fowlkes was in charge of ensuring the safe travels of millions of international travelers and was endeared by his colleagues. Michael leaves behind numerous loved ones, coworkers, and admirers who cherish his sweet memory, including his children Myles (21) and Mekhi (16), his Aunt Susan, and a large number of lifelong friends who love him dearly. The family will celebrate his life in a private service next week, while several memorials are planned and will be scheduled at a later date.

