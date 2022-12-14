Fowlkes, Anne

FOWLKES (WYCHE), Anne



Anne Wyche Fowlkes of Decatur passed away on December 10, 2022 at the age of 75. Anne was born in Columbus County, North Carolina, and grew up in Hallsboro, before moving to Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie; her brother; and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Martha (Peter); 3 grandchildren; and a large extended family. Anne taught art for over 40 years at Decatur High School and Intown Community School. She was a very active member of North Avenue Presbyterian Church. In retirement, she enjoyed her art group, book clubs, and stayed connected to friends though gatherings of former DHS staff, and neighborhood get togethers. She took many trips to Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina and regularly traveled to visit her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on December 17, 2022 at 3 PM at North Avenue Presbyterian Church.



