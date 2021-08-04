FOWLER, Welton Willis (W.W.)



Age 90 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. He was born April 10, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Samuel Lewis Fowler and the late Mrs. Rose Massengale Fowler. Mr. Fowler was the owner of WW Fowler Oil Company for many years. He contributed to mission work all over the world. He was a generous man and a large contributor to the building of the victory school for the Deaf in Botswana, Africa and the children's wing at Douglas Wellstar. Mr. Fowler was a member of Douglasville Baptist Temple.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Jenny Fowler Ray; brother, Velton V. Fowler and Wendall Fowler; sister, Elgerea Fowler.



Mr. Fowler is survived by his wife of 15 years, Mrs. Marnell Stephens Fowler of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters and son-in-law, Glenda Fowler Smeby of Panama City, Florida, Gayle and David Pergament of Brandon, Florida; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Frank and Lynn Fowler of Columbus, Georgia, Lewis and Mary Fowler of Buchanan, Georgia; five grandchildren, John Harrison, Danny Pergament, Max Pergament, Lisa Hart, Kathy Bush; eleven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.



The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 1:00PM until 3:00PM. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 3:00PM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Rev. Michael Coward and Rev. Ikey Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.



