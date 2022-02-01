FOWLER, Thomas Dewayne



Thomas Dewayne Fowler, Sr, 74, of Stone Mountain, GA passed away on January 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Rutledge Fowler, one daughter, Laura Fowler Boltin (Chris), one son, Thomas Dewayne Fowler, Jr. (Charlene) and three grandchildren, Henry Thomas Boltin, Ella Grace Fowler and Charles William Fowler. He is also survived by his mother, Grace Smith Fowler, of Columbus, GA and three sisters, Pat Fowler Anderson, Susan Fowler, and Lynn Fowler Malloy (Sam) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Thomas Fowler, of Columbus, GA. Thomas graduated from Columbus High School in 1966, where he was on the football team and selected as a Who's Who among students. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1971, and was a member of Chi Phi fraternity. He was the director of Prison Industries for the state of Georgia for 12 years and then became a businessman in the private sector until he retired in 2010. Thomas was a huge football fan and loved the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. He loved being outdoors, was an avid golfer, and a longtime member of Summit Chase Country Club. He was also a member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church, where he participated on the Relay for Life team. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband and father. But, his favorite role in life was grandfather. His spirit and legacy will forever live in his three beautiful grandchildren. Memorial services will be on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Eternal Hills Funeral Home Chapel. Donations can be made to the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University Hospital or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com for the Fowler family.

