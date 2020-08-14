Fowler, Thomas

FOWLER, Jr., Thomas Baker Thomas Baker Fowler, Jr., age 86, of Johns Creek, GA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family to be with our Lord on August 11, 2020 at 1:30 AM Tom was born February 22, 1934 in Atlanta, GA, to Bertha Pauline Douglas and Thomas Baker Fowler, Sr. Married Hideko Ikai of Kyoto, Japan on June 30, 1959. Tom attended Marion Military Institute for High School and Junior College. He served in the United States Air Force 1955-1962 beginning at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX, Scott AFB in Belville, IL, Maxwell AFB in Montgomery, AL and Taichikawa AFB in Tokyo, Japan where he met his lovely wife Hideko and were his daughter, Sandra was born. Tom graduated from the University of Georgia in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. His family lived on campus in married housing and where his son, Thomas B. Fowler III was born in Athens, GA. Tom Fowler and Tom Beckman started a business as co-owners of ArtCraft, Inc. a distributorship of art, craft, engineering, drafting and graphic supplies in 1974. They grew this business into the largest wholesale distributing company of its kind on the eastern seaboard. They also co-owned ArtCraft Builders in 1990 building fine homes in North Atlanta. Tom was also a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club and loved to play Golf where he made many friends and enjoyed the comradery. He was preceded in death by his parents Bertha Pauline Douglas of Brewton, AL and Thomas Baker Fowler, Sr. of Durand, GA and his brother Frank Douglas Fowler of Smyrna, GA. He is survived by his beloved wife Hideko Ikai of Kyoto, Japan, daughter, Sandra Fowler Hunter of Johns Creek, GA, son Thomas Baker Fowler, III of Big Canoe, GA, grandchildren (Sandra) Amanda Kaye Zimmerman (Bill of Decatur, GA), Thomas Edwin Hunter, II and Cameron Raye Hunter of Johns Creek, GA The Fowler family would like to thank Kaiser Permanente, Bristol Hospice and Home Helpers for the extraordinary care of Tom in his final days. A viewing will be held Friday August 14, from 6 PM - 8 PM, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. Due to COVID-19 the family wishes that you observe social distancing, wear masks, no hugging and no hand shakes. Your prayers and love are greatly appreciated. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, on Saturday, August 15, at Johns Creek United Methodist Church for family only but a live stream will be broadcasted at www.johnscreekumc.org In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the general funds of Trinity United Methodist Church in Durand, GA and Johns Creek United Methodist Church in Johns Creek, GA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.

