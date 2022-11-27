ajc logo
Fowler, Sara

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FOWLER (HUGGINS), Sara Amanda

Sara Amanda Huggins Fowler of Fayetteville, Georgia, a retired social worker, formerly of Nichols, South Carolina, passed peacefully Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born November 19, 1931, daughter of the late Troy Tiffany Huggins and the late Sallie Meares Huggins. She graduated from Mullins High School and attended Queens College, later graduating from Coker College. She furthered her education at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia, where she obtained her Master of Education. She taught sixth grade in the Fayette County School System. She was later affiliated with social services in both Fayette and Spalding Counties, with particular emphasis on children's adoption, placement, and foster parenting training as a social worker. Ms. Fowler was an active member of Fayetteville First Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Georgia. She was a member for more than 60 years, and more recently involved in the homebound program. Ms. Fowler enjoyed reading, writing, art history, and gardening, along with her love to help and nurture children. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan! Ms. Fowler was preceded in death by her son, Dan F. Fowler, Jr.; her sister, Mary Lois Huggins Foxworth; brother-in-law, Billy Foxworth; and her brother, Emerson Lide Huggins. She is survived by two daughters, Karen Fowler Crowe and Mitzi Fowler Raymond (Carl) of Fayetteville, Georgia; her sister, Aurilla Huggins Parrish; brother-in-law, Williams J. Parrish of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren, Joey Fowler (Cassidy) of Norman Park, Georgia, Joyce Nicole "Nicki" Crowe of Fayetteville, Carl Joseph Raymond (Savanna) of Fayetteville, Stephen Raymond and Daniel Raymond of Fayetteville, Georgia; great-grandchild, Jax Fowler of Norman Park, Georgia; nephews, Dean Parrish of Tallahassee, Florida, Allen Tiffany Foxworth of Florence, South Carolina, and Mark Foxworth of Mullins, South Carolina; niece, Debra Parrish McLanahan (Troy). Her love of learning, travel and music will live on in the lives of the many she touched and inspired over the years, especially her children and grandchildren. A celebration of Sara's life was held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, Georgia. Funeral services were held at Cox Collins Funeral Home in Mullins, SC November 9, 2022. She was laid to rest at Spring Branch Baptist Church Cemetary.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Cox Collins Funeral Home - Mullins

715 S Main Street

Mullins, SC

29574

https://www.coxcollinsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

