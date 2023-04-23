Fowler, Margret

FOWLER (MCKINNEY), Margret "Mott" Cory



Margret M. Fowler, age 86, of Decatur, GA, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Margret was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Harold Herbert Fowler, Sr. She is survived by her children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. There will be a private family burial. The family request that those who desire to make memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to please consider a memorial donation in memory of Margret M. Fowler to Hospice of NE GA Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Ste 222, Gainesville, GA 30501. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

