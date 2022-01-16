FOWLER, Joseph Edward



Joseph Edward "Joe" Fowler, 86 years of age, died peacefully in Atlanta, GA on January 1, 2022 after a long illness. Joe was born February 26, 1935 to Stella (Hollingsworth) and Walter Fowler in Spangler, PA. He spent his formative years in Akron, OH attending King Elementary School and graduating from Buchtel High School. He was a member of the Lone Star Fraternity and a graduate of University of Akron. He served our country in the Army during the Berlin Crises. He went on to a successful career in sales and marketing, including developing his own marketing consultancy.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Frances Julia Fowler, sister-in-law Ruth Fowler (Cuyahoga Falls, OH) nieces Judith Fowler and Susan Victor (Akron, OH), Jennifer Vaida (Redwood City, CA) Jody Barbour and Becky Barbour (Columbus, OH) and nephews Timothy Barbour (Columbus, OH), David Barbour (Los Angeles, CA) and John Fowler of Nice, France as well as a number of great-nieces and nephews.



Preceding him in death were his sisters Dorothy Barbour and Shirley Schaeffer, brother Walter Fowler, niece Sandy Rowland and nephew George Fowler.



Memorial Services will be January 21, 2022 at 11AM at Lenbrook, a Life Plan Community where he resided. Graveside services will be held in the spring in Worcester, MA.

