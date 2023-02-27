X
Fowler, Joseph

FOWLER, Jr., Joseph

Mr. Joseph Fowler, Jr. of SW Atlanta passed away on February 21, 2023. His Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Gravesite at 10:30 AM, on the day of service. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife of 69 years, Mrs. Pecola Fowler; two sons: Gregory (Miriam) Fowler of North Richland Hills, Texas, and Kenneth Fowler of Atlanta, GA; two granddaughters: Krystion Fowler and Kenni-Grace Fowler, both of Atlanta, GA; one great-granddaughter, Zoie Pecola Fowler of Atlanta, GA ; five sisters: Katie Watson of Lawranceville, NJ, Flossie Hill of Sylvester, GA, Gloristine Williams (Harold, Sr.) and Lillie Singleton (William, II) both of Walterboro, SC; and Vera Spears (Robert) of Ashburn, GA; one brother, Julius Fowler (Melissa) of Florence, SC; one aunt, Clara Fowler of Albany, GA; two sisters-in-law: Ida Fowler of Trenton, NJ, and Vivian Fowler of Atlanta, GA; thirty-three nieces and nephews, several great and great-great-nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing will be held from 1- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 www.mbfh.com.




Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

