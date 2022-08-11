ajc logo
Fowler, Jacqueline

Jacqueline Elaine Fowler, 69, was born September 14,1952 in Atlanta, GA and died August 8, 2022 in Atlanta, GA after a short illness with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Vaudell Fowler; maternal grandparents, Paul Burt and Eula Gooch Mincey of Dawsonville, GA; and, paternal grandparents, Archie Daniel and Leona Byrd Fowler of Atlanta.

She is survived by her husband, James G. Holloway; his daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Rick Freeman; and their children, Jacob Cohen and Sophia Freeman. She also had a large family of cousins; nieces; nephews; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

She was a lifelong Atlanta resident, a graduate of Oglethorpe University, and was well known in the Atlanta Real estate and interior design industries. She loved the beach life, traveling the world but most importantly she loved spending time with family, friends and her beloved 15-year old cat, Tippy.

She led several businesses (United Oil, Jack D Fowler Builders, Fantasy Homes, and Lionheart Legend). These businesses allowed her to continue her father's legacy of building luxury estate homes, to display her talents with interior design as well as assisting her husband with his energy recycling and environmental business.

In 1989, she built and sold the largest and most expensive "spec" home in Atlanta and was recognized often by local and national media outlets. She also opened her personal homes to host a variety of charitable events to include the Atlanta Christmas Show House.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road NE Brookhaven, Georgia 30319. A funeral service to remember Jacqueline will be held in the chapel of Oglethorpe Hill at 1:00 PM. Jacqueline will be laid to rest immediately following at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Cancer Society or the Atlanta Humane Society.




