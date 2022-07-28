ajc logo
Fowler, Camellias

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FOWLER, Camellias

Camellias Ida Agnes Scales Fowler transitioned to be with the Lord on July 18, 2022 after a gallant fight towards recovery. Known as Agnes, she taught school for over 50 years in DeKalb County and Atlanta Public Schools. Agnes Fowler is survived by her son Dr. Joseph Fowler, Jr. (Dr. Joycelyn Jonas Fowler); daughter, Mrs. Angela Fowler Allen (Rev. Reginald Allen); grandchildren, Mr. Reginald Allen, Jr., Master Joseph Archie Allen, Miss Ida Agnes Allen, and Master Isaiah Allen; sister Mrs. Christine Scales Scott; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Lois Scales, Mrs. Inez Scales; and a host of other relatives, loved ones, and friends. Celebration of Life with be held on Friday July 29, 2022, 11:00 AM, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 2470 Bruce Street, Lithonia, Ga. 30058; Interment – Rest Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery, 2284 Candler Rd., Decatur, GA 30032.




